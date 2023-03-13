Why should you keep an eye on Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is -7.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.38 and a high of $51.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $54.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.9% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.09% lower than the price target low of $42.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.94, the stock is -2.21% and -5.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -2.01% off its SMA200. QGEN registered 2.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.28%.

The stock witnessed a -6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.03%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $10.43B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.98 and Fwd P/E is 19.83. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.77% and -10.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qiagen N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.75M, and float is at 226.92M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -43.59% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 0.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.