Why Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is 0.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.26 and a high of $107.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAB stock was last observed hovering at around $102.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.74% off its average median price target of $114.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.11% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 6.58% higher than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.96, the stock is -4.46% and -3.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 6.17% off its SMA200. WAB registered 7.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.33%.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.94%, and is -6.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $18.52B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.73% and -7.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.00M, and float is at 174.07M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fetsko Michael,the company’sPres., Freight Components Grp. SEC filings show that Fetsko Michael sold 7,676 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $104.63 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32244.0 shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Santana Rafael (President and CEO) sold a total of 78,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $104.78 per share for $8.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72577.0 shares of the WAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Hehir Brian (Director) disposed off 2,881 shares at an average price of $104.73 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 27,878 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GATX Corporation (GATX) that is -10.78% lower over the past 12 months. Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is -21.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.