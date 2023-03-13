Will Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) is -0.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APEN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is -0.30% and 0.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 42.61% off its SMA200. APEN registered 54.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.82%.

The stock witnessed a -0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 0.18% over the month.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $471.72M and $71.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.95% and -3.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.85M, and float is at 38.37M with Short Float at 1.61%.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -19.20% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -69.78% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 38.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.