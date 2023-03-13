Will Suzano S.A. (SUZ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is -6.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $12.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.14% off the consensus price target high of $17.31 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 8.87% higher than the price target low of $9.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.63, the stock is -4.64% and -6.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.44% off its SMA200. SUZ registered -26.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.13%.

The stock witnessed a -2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.64%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.62. Distance from 52-week low is 12.01% and -31.97% from its 52-week high.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 0.10%.