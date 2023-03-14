2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) on Track to Reach $28.00 in a Year

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) is 10.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.44 and a high of $19.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSVT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.56% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 61.67% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.35, the stock is -15.25% and -12.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -23.92% off its SMA200. TSVT registered -17.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.35%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.37%, and is -6.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $531.27M and $51.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.63% and -46.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.30%).

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

2seventy bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.90% this year.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.57M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 15.69%.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baird William D III,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Baird William D III sold 637 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $8192.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

2seventy bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Heffron Nicola (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $14.70 per share for $882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89182.0 shares of the TSVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Leschly Nick (President and CEO) disposed off 6,587 shares at an average price of $10.46 for $68889.0. The insider now directly holds 536,419 shares of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT).