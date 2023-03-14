A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Is Down -14.43% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is -14.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.71% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.23, the stock is -4.88% and -8.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -8.18% off its SMA200. ATEN registered 6.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.25%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.27%, and is -4.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $280.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.44 and Fwd P/E is 14.98. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -28.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.10% this year.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.54M, and float is at 67.41M with Short Float at 4.86%.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRUENING MATTHEW P,the company’sEVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg. SEC filings show that BRUENING MATTHEW P sold 18,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Trivedi Dhrupad (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $15.11 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, BRUENING MATTHEW P (EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg) disposed off 1,195 shares at an average price of $15.11 for $18056.0. The insider now directly holds 124,725 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -39.63% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 10.80% higher over the same period. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -7.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.