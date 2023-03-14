Abcam plc (ABCM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ABCM Stock Is Going Next

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.94% off the consensus price target high of $21.04 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.44% lower than the price target low of $12.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is 1.84% and -2.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -1.67% off its SMA200. ABCM registered -6.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.12%.

The stock witnessed a 2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.61%, and is -1.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Abcam plc (ABCM) has around 1750 employees, a market worth around $3.78B and $417.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 427.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.22% and -22.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Abcam plc (ABCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abcam plc (ABCM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abcam plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.40% this year.

Abcam plc (ABCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.60M, and float is at 217.25M with Short Float at 0.22%.