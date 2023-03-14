Air Lease Corporation (AL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.75 and a high of $47.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $39.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $38.33, the stock is -10.42% and -10.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 2.49% off its SMA200. AL registered 6.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.40%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.84%, and is -9.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $2.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.90. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.84% and -18.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.80% this year.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.88M, and float is at 103.61M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willis Gregory B,the company’sEVP AND CFO. SEC filings show that Willis Gregory B sold 14,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $42.79 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63889.0 shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Levy Grant A (EVP) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $39.27 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $33.86 for $67730.0. The insider now directly holds 1,205,558 shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) that is trading 11.22% up over the past 12 months. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is 20.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.