Are we looking at the next big move in 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -16.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $17.10, the stock is -17.39% and -21.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.21% off its SMA200. QFIN registered 7.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.36%.

The stock witnessed a -22.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.17%, and is -17.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has around 2129 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $2.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.28 and Fwd P/E is 3.48. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.57% and -32.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.82M, and float is at 153.38M with Short Float at 2.29%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is trading -67.35% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -71.74% lower over the same period.