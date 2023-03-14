Are we looking at the next big move in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -0.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $63.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $60.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.65% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -0.81% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.48, the stock is -0.81% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 8.96% off its SMA200. BUD registered 6.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.20%.

The stock witnessed a 2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.15%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 166632 employees, a market worth around $104.19B and $57.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.70 and Fwd P/E is 15.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.63% and -6.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 609.79M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is 9.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.