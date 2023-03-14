Are we looking at the next big move in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) is -66.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.67% higher than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -48.79% and -64.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -77.23% off its SMA200. INFI registered -81.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.34%.

The stock witnessed a -66.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.59%, and is -19.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $17.80M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.89% and -89.28% from its 52-week high.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.39M, and float is at 88.23M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 1.86% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 142.58% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -3.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.