Are we looking at the next big move in Minim Inc. (MINM)?

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is -28.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MINM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -31.96% and -33.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -51.76% off its SMA200. MINM registered -87.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.99%.

The stock witnessed a -39.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.94%, and is -23.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.39% over the week and 11.33% over the month.

Minim Inc. (MINM) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $6.70M and $50.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.69% and -87.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Minim Inc. (MINM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minim Inc. (MINM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minim Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 24.27M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Minim Inc. (MINM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Minim Inc. (MINM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading 15.95% up over the past 12 months and Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is -33.73% lower over the same period.