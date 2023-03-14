Are we looking at the next big move in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)?

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -1.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.28, the stock is -12.26% and -8.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -41.98% off its SMA200. RAD registered -65.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.01%.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.45%, and is -8.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $187.09M and $24.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.47% and -71.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Sell”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -434.10% this year.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.79M, and float is at 54.38M with Short Float at 20.78%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.