Are we looking at the next big move in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is -2.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.75 and a high of $95.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWX stock was last observed hovering at around $59.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.51% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.68% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.05, the stock is -4.46% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -19.09% off its SMA200. SWX registered -16.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.88%.

The stock witnessed a -7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.41%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has around 2351 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $4.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.98% and -37.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.50% this year.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.22M, and float is at 66.46M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ICAHN CARL C,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICAHN CARL C bought 2,332,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $60.12 per share for a total of $140.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.94 million shares.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Cardenas Jose A (Director) sold a total of 1,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $89.11 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25810.0 shares of the SWX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, DeBonis Eric (SVP/Exec Operations Advisor) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $92.02 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 9,264 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -18.00% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is -2.44% lower over the same period. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -5.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.