Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is -22.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.48, the stock is -33.47% and -37.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -7.94% at the moment leaves the stock -50.13% off its SMA200. AHT registered -59.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.13%.

The stock witnessed a -44.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.84%, and is -25.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $128.34M and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.20% and -71.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.30% this year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.37M, and float is at 33.98M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eubanks Deric S,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $132.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24895.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) sold a total of 110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $7.69 per share for $846.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AHT stock.