Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 5.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $235.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $194.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.85%.

Currently trading at $197.87, the stock is -5.90% and -4.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -1.61% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -0.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.52%.

The stock witnessed a -11.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.63%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $44.12B and $5.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.31 and Fwd P/E is 23.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.24% and -15.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.00M, and float is at 215.09M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clifford Deborah,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Clifford Deborah sold 1,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $205.71 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19609.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that RAFAEL BETSY (Director) sold a total of 309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $199.48 per share for $61639.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4815.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Howard Ayanna (Director) disposed off 328 shares at an average price of $230.00 for $75440.0. The insider now directly holds 3,862 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -26.13% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 10.80% higher over the same period.