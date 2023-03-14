Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BLPH Stock Is Going Next

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) is 678.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 63.11% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is 174.88% and 220.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 398.00% off its SMA200. BLPH registered 268.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 479.34%.

The stock witnessed a 367.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 657.43%, and is 99.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.88% over the week and 28.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 946.27% and -6.28% from its 52-week high.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.10% this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.55M, and float is at 9.21M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) that is trading 36.24% up over the past 12 months and Baxter International Inc. (BAX) that is -50.75% lower over the same period.