Bunge Limited (BG) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is -8.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.41 and a high of $128.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $92.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.59% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.53% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.39, the stock is -6.07% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -5.37% off its SMA200. BG registered -16.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.68%.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.16%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Bunge Limited (BG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $14.05B and $67.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.66% and -28.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Bunge Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year.

Bunge Limited (BG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.88M, and float is at 129.65M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Limited (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garros Julio,the company’sCo-President, Agribusiness. SEC filings show that Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $103.90 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53780.0 shares.

Bunge Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Simmons Jerry Matthews JR (Controller, Principal Actg Off) sold a total of 44,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $114.98 per share for $5.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33654.0 shares of the BG stock.

Bunge Limited (BG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sysco Corporation (SYY) that is trading -7.66% down over the past 12 months and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is -8.41% lower over the same period. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is -36.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.