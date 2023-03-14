Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is 1.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.47 and a high of $239.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BURL stock was last observed hovering at around $209.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.35% off its average median price target of $237.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $281.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.96% higher than the price target low of $209.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.90, the stock is -6.82% and -7.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 20.46% off its SMA200. BURL registered 4.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.84%.

The stock witnessed a -7.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.01%, and is -6.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has around 14803 employees, a market worth around $13.22B and $8.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.36 and Fwd P/E is 24.69. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.45% and -14.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burlington Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 282.80% this year.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.36M, and float is at 64.96M with Short Float at 5.07%.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAUB JEFFREY,the company’sSVP, Finance and CAO. SEC filings show that LAUB JEFFREY sold 2,917 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $195.63 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3165.0 shares.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.04% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -3.69% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -26.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.