Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) – The 100.0% Upside Potential Remains

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -30.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $54.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $39062500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $39062500.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $39062500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is -19.29% and -24.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -87.53% off its SMA200. CEI registered -97.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.34%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.92%, and is -17.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $27.17M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.00% and -97.41% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.75M, and Short Float at -.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.