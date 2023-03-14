Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -2.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $28.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $20.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.04% off the consensus price target high of $30.53 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -73.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.39, the stock is -8.69% and -13.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -7.63% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -25.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.91%.

The stock witnessed a -11.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.25%, and is -9.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.87 and Fwd P/E is 11.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -39.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.15M, and float is at 53.80M with Short Float at 30.15%.