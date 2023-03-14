Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is -13.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.84 and a high of $51.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $25.62, the stock is -0.32% and -10.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -15.38% off its SMA200. SAVA registered -31.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.89%.

The stock witnessed a -10.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.44%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.12% and -50.34% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.80% this year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.78M, and float is at 39.45M with Short Float at 27.91%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry Richard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $25.76 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Barry Richard (Director) bought a total of 11,565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $26.13 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Barry Richard (Director) acquired 36,159 shares at an average price of $23.79 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 186,159 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).