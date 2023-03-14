Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -23.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $12.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.6% off the consensus price target high of $14.01 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 41.14% higher than the price target low of $10.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.08, the stock is -8.63% and -17.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -27.25% off its SMA200. EBR registered -11.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.14%.

The stock witnessed a -12.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.76%, and is -5.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 12126 employees, a market worth around $14.05B and $38.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.71 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Distance from 52-week low is -0.49% and -41.45% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.08%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.57% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -46.09% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -23.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.