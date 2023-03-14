Check out this: B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) could be on the verge of a big rally

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is 30.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.91 and a high of $29.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $14.54, the stock is 6.70% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -17.74% off its SMA200. BGS registered -45.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.83%.

The stock witnessed a 21.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.22%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has around 3085 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $2.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.97. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.27% and -50.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

B&G Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.50% this year.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.67M, and float is at 70.23M with Short Float at 17.33%.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wacha Bruce C,the company’sEVP OF FINANCE & CFO. SEC filings show that Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $14.81 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46491.0 shares.

B&G Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Wenner David L (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $14.01 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the BGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, POE ALFRED (Director) disposed off 13,875 shares at an average price of $20.66 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 34,007 shares of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 14.44% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -48.72% lower over the same period. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 31.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.