Check out this: Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is -21.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $16.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FPI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.77, the stock is -13.86% and -20.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -27.44% off its SMA200. FPI registered -28.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.27%.

The stock witnessed a -23.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.02%, and is -10.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $555.82M and $61.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.45 and Fwd P/E is 112.30. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.43% and -40.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farmland Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.90% this year.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.09M, and float is at 50.20M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WISE MURRAY R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WISE MURRAY R bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $9.93 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Farmland Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Fabbri Luca (CEO and President) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $10.23 per share for $5115.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5043.0 shares of the FPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, WISE MURRAY R (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.42 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 169,846 shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is -26.69% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -57.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.