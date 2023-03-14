Check out this: FMC Corporation (FMC) could be on the verge of a big rally

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is -4.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.24 and a high of $140.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMC stock was last observed hovering at around $120.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.88% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 0.47% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.44, the stock is -6.50% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.14% off its SMA200. FMC registered -4.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.98%.

The stock witnessed a -7.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.68%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

FMC Corporation (FMC) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $15.28B and $5.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.17 and Fwd P/E is 13.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.58% and -15.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

FMC Corporation (FMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FMC Corporation (FMC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FMC Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.43M, and float is at 124.46M with Short Float at 1.04%.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at FMC Corporation (FMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandifer Andrew D,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Sandifer Andrew D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $127.77 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39061.0 shares.

FMC Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that pereira ronaldo (EVP, President, FMC Americas) sold a total of 1,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $129.29 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19478.0 shares of the FMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Reilly Michael Finian (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $128.56 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 21,295 shares of FMC Corporation (FMC).

FMC Corporation (FMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corteva Inc. (CTVA) that is trading 9.39% up over the past 12 months.