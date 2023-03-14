Check out this: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSBD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.72% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.67, the stock is -12.19% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -14.70% off its SMA200. GSBD registered -29.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.01%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.92%, and is -14.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 25.31 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.96% and -33.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.83M, and float is at 96.12M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.