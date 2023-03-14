Check out this: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -4.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.64 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $32.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $38.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.13% off the consensus price target high of $42.60 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 6.18% higher than the price target low of $34.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.32, the stock is -4.47% and -6.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -7.84% off its SMA200. PBA registered -12.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.02%.

The stock witnessed a -5.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.99%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.81 and Fwd P/E is 14.76. Distance from 52-week low is 9.04% and -24.38% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.34M, and float is at 549.83M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 80 times.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -5.17% down over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 90.60% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -13.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.