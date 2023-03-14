Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) on Track to Reach $178.00 in a Year

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) is -0.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.67 and a high of $160.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRD stock was last observed hovering at around $136.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.24% off its average median price target of $178.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.76% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.47% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.80, the stock is -1.94% and -1.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 0.20% off its SMA200. CHRD registered 10.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.48%.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $3.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.72 and Fwd P/E is 4.21. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.10% and -17.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.10%).

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chord Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.70% this year.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.57M, and float is at 39.34M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Lynn A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Peterson Lynn A sold 1,952 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $140.13 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Chord Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Peterson Lynn A (Director) sold a total of 1,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $140.06 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CHRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Peterson Lynn A (Director) disposed off 4,685 shares at an average price of $140.07 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 248,484 shares of Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD).