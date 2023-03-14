CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.16% Upside

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is -13.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.51 and a high of $85.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $67.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.16% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.83% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.84, the stock is -8.32% and -11.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -7.65% off its SMA200. CSGP registered 19.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.77%.

The stock witnessed a -11.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.87%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 5653 employees, a market worth around $27.91B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.10 and Fwd P/E is 47.57. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.92% and -21.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.19M, and float is at 402.42M with Short Float at 1.18%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DESMARAIS MICHAEL J,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J sold 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $70.36 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44846.0 shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that SIMURO FRANK (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 35,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $70.09 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Hill John W (Director) disposed off 3,650 shares at an average price of $78.92 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 20,734 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading -54.88% down over the past 12 months.