D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is -57.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 84.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -25.11% and -44.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -88.83% off its SMA200. QBTS registered -93.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.08%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -44.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.81%, and is -23.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $73.61M and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.42% and -95.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -214.80% this year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.26M, and float is at 60.39M with Short Float at 2.80%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEST STEVEN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $63750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54021.0 shares.