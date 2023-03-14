DKS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Now

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 20.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.45 and a high of $152.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $146.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.45% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -1.46% lower than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.09, the stock is 8.67% and 11.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 33.29% off its SMA200. DKS registered 31.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.48%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.02%, and is 9.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $12.36B and $12.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.67% and -4.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.70%).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.30% this year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.79M, and float is at 33.62M with Short Float at 25.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rak Vladimir,the company’sEVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rak Vladimir sold 29,144 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $112.43 per share for a total of $3.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48260.0 shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Hayes John Edward III (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $120.57 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26231.0 shares of the DKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Lodge-Jarrett Julie (SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr) disposed off 9,139 shares at an average price of $118.00 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 41,048 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) that is trading 35.01% up over the past 12 months and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) that is -26.45% lower over the same period. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is -52.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.