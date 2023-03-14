DocGo Inc. (DCGO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) is 23.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $11.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCGO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -4.77% and -1.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 1.31% off its SMA200. DCGO registered 30.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.56%.

The stock witnessed a -6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.62%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has around 1706 employees, a market worth around $912.80M and $650.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.86 and Fwd P/E is 28.43. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.40% and -23.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

DocGo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.70% this year.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.96M, and float is at 85.28M with Short Float at 8.24%.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at DocGo Inc. (DCGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times.