Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is -12.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $291.00 and a high of $426.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DPZ stock was last observed hovering at around $300.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $334.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $406.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -12.07% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $302.59, the stock is -6.68% and -10.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -16.00% off its SMA200. DPZ registered -23.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.58%.

The stock witnessed a -14.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.30%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $11.04B and $4.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.10 and Fwd P/E is 20.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.98% and -29.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.70%).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.29M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 4.75%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEINER RUSSELL J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WEINER RUSSELL J bought 3,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $303.58 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3333.0 shares.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that HEADEN CYNTHIA A (EVP, Supply Chain Services) sold a total of 75 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $347.07 per share for $26030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2846.0 shares of the DPZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, LOPEZ PATRICIA E (Director) disposed off 244 shares at an average price of $351.93 for $85871.0. The insider now directly holds 1,519 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 18.50% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 13.68% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 6.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.