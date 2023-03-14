DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) down -2.30% since start of the year

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.57% lower than the price target low of $6.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is -1.09% and -7.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 11.78% off its SMA200. DRD registered -28.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.74%.

The stock witnessed a -4.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.18%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has around 2959 employees, a market worth around $599.22M and $284.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.15% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DRDGOLD Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.84M, and float is at 39.23M with Short Float at 0.99%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -36.92% down over the past 12 months and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) that is -35.45% lower over the same period. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is -24.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.