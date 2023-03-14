Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) is -8.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $18.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.16% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.89% higher than the price target low of $13.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.29, the stock is -13.31% and -14.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -19.08% off its SMA200. EFC registered -36.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.72%.

The stock witnessed a -15.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.80%, and is -11.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $804.07M and $282.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.07. Profit margin for the company is -30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.44% and -37.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ellington Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.30% this year.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.31M, and float is at 56.75M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.