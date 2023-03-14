FinVolution Group (FINV) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is -9.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FINV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -14.01% and -15.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -5.40% off its SMA200. FINV registered 28.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.66%.

The stock witnessed a -21.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.39%, and is -11.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

FinVolution Group (FINV) has around 4259 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.90 and Fwd P/E is 3.32. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.28% and -23.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

FinVolution Group (FINV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FinVolution Group (FINV) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FinVolution Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

FinVolution Group (FINV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.46M, and float is at 133.73M with Short Float at 0.62%.