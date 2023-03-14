Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) is -24.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -9.02% and -22.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.70% off its SMA200. AUMN registered -65.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.75%.

The stock witnessed a -17.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.14%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.81% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $34.35M and $28.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.68% and -66.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.20% this year.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.95M, and float is at 127.16M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -23.87% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -37.34% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -39.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.