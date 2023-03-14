InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Track to Reach $47.50 in a Year

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is -12.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $42.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $31.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.38% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.96% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.07, the stock is -12.09% and -12.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -3.84% off its SMA200. INMD registered -18.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.44%.

The stock witnessed a -12.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.71%, and is -11.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $454.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.40 and Fwd P/E is 10.45. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.83% and -26.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.45M, and float is at 69.17M with Short Float at 6.96%.