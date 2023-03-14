IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.30% Change This Year

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is -3.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $165.75 and a high of $254.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $197.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $198.12, the stock is -8.03% and -9.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -7.02% off its SMA200. IQV registered -8.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.22%.

The stock witnessed a -13.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.84%, and is -9.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has around 86000 employees, a market worth around $37.94B and $14.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.43. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.53% and -22.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.50M, and float is at 184.29M with Short Float at 0.93%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knightly Kevin C. SEC filings show that Knightly Kevin C sold 4,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $225.61 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1973.0 shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Sherbet Ericsold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $230.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17053.0 shares of the IQV stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is trading -7.50% down over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -24.01% lower over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -17.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.