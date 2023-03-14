Is Core & Main Inc. (CNM) a good stock to buy now?

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is 11.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.75 and a high of $26.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNM stock was last observed hovering at around $22.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.94% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.5% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.45, the stock is -7.13% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -4.08% off its SMA200. CNM registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.62%.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.42%, and is -10.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $6.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.17 and Fwd P/E is 11.51. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.40% and -19.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core & Main Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 365.00% this year.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.03M, and float is at 168.10M with Short Float at 5.58%.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Core & Main Inc. (CNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schneider Laura K,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Schneider Laura K sold 66,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $24.03 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4866.0 shares.

Core & Main Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Whittenburg Mark G (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 31,204 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $24.02 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5286.0 shares of the CNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Whittenburg Mark G (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 24,793 shares at an average price of $23.04 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 5,286 shares of Core & Main Inc. (CNM).