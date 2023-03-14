Is Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) a good stock to buy now?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) is -35.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYZN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -23.02% and -39.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -56.37% off its SMA200. HYZN registered -83.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -44.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.65%, and is -15.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $261.27M and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -84.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.94M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 20.63%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $6.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151.87 million shares.