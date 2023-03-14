Is Kennametal Inc. (KMT) a good stock to buy now?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is 14.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.21 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $27.57, the stock is -3.48% and -0.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 8.26% off its SMA200. KMT registered -7.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.45%.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is -5.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has around 8732 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.42% and -11.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.90% this year.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.74M, and float is at 79.88M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Kennametal Inc. (KMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Witt John Wayne,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Witt John Wayne sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $29.61 per share for a total of $23692.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kennametal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Witt John Wayne (Vice President) sold a total of 730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $29.00 per share for $21170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 800.0 shares of the KMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Witt John Wayne (Vice President) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $17850.0. The insider now directly holds 1,530 shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT).

Kennametal Inc. (KMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 31.43% up over the past 12 months and MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is 4.38% higher over the same period. SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC) is 34.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.