Is Latch Inc. (LTCH) a good stock to buy now?

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) is -14.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -23.38% and -27.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 19.16% at the moment leaves the stock -42.83% off its SMA200. LTCH registered -83.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.11%.

The stock witnessed a -28.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.49%, and is -28.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.42% over the week and 12.73% over the month.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $121.90M and $48.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.77% and -87.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.70%).

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Latch Inc. (LTCH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Latch Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -875.90% this year.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.97M, and float is at 128.09M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Latch Inc. (LTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.