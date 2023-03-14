Is LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) a good stock to buy now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is 17.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $3.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is -22.09% and -24.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 3.95% off its SMA200. LX registered -24.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.67%.

The stock witnessed a -31.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.06%, and is -24.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has around 3896 employees, a market worth around $463.23M and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.98 and Fwd P/E is 1.67. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.78% and -41.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.70% this year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.45M, and float is at 39.24M with Short Float at 2.27%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantax Inc. (AVTA) that is trading 23.41% up over the past 12 months and Sprott Inc. (SII) that is -23.95% lower over the same period. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is -42.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.