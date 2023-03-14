Is SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) a good stock to buy now?

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) is 222.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLQT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -44.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -7.89% and 48.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 48.96% off its SMA200. SLQT registered -13.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.75%.

The stock witnessed a 5.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 285.71%, and is -18.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.39% over the week and 13.46% over the month.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has around 1857 employees, a market worth around $395.70M and $893.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 325.49% and -33.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -340.50% this year.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.49M, and float is at 117.28M with Short Float at 2.95%.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gunter Matthew Scott. SEC filings show that Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $25175.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -5.65% down over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -3.01% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -26.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.