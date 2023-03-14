JOYY Inc. (YY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is -12.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.38 and a high of $47.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YY stock was last observed hovering at around $28.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $46.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.16% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -10.04% lower than the price target low of $25.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.62, the stock is -14.69% and -20.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -9.48% off its SMA200. YY registered -26.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.57%.

The stock witnessed a -24.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.90%, and is -12.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

JOYY Inc. (YY) has around 7449 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.45 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.19% and -41.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

JOYY Inc. (YY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JOYY Inc. (YY) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -234.30% this year.

JOYY Inc. (YY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.84M, and float is at 53.63M with Short Float at 6.54%.