LH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Now

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is -6.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.32 and a high of $281.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LH stock was last observed hovering at around $222.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.33%.

Currently trading at $219.25, the stock is -8.98% and -10.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -7.28% off its SMA200. LH registered -17.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.00%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.97%, and is -7.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $19.54B and $14.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.84 and Fwd P/E is 11.60. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.45% and -22.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.70M, and float is at 88.35M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirchgraber Paul R,the company’sCEO, Covance Drug Development. SEC filings show that Kirchgraber Paul R sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $250.58 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9069.0 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Schroeder Mark S (EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab) sold a total of 309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $247.63 per share for $76518.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6687.0 shares of the LH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Schroeder Mark S (EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab) disposed off 409 shares at an average price of $243.01 for $99391.0. The insider now directly holds 6,687 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is trading -8.68% down over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -24.01% lower over the same period. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is 8.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.