Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) is -1.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.71 and a high of $34.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSPD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.07% off the consensus price target high of $40.31 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 14.87% higher than the price target low of $16.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.08, the stock is -10.31% and -12.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -23.61% off its SMA200. LSPD registered -37.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.99%.

The stock witnessed a -17.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.49%, and is -8.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $958.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 198.31. Distance from 52-week low is 10.78% and -58.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.19M, and float is at 135.34M with Short Float at 3.02%.