Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NXST Stock Is Going Next

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.01 and a high of $217.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXST stock was last observed hovering at around $165.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $166.25, the stock is -11.50% and -12.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -8.20% off its SMA200. NXST registered -8.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.91%.

The stock witnessed a -16.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.61%, and is -7.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) has around 11666 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.88 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.09% and -23.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.50M, and float is at 35.98M with Short Float at 5.38%.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COMPTON SEAN,the company’sPresident, Networks. SEC filings show that COMPTON SEAN sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $175.85 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6930.0 shares.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Carter Thomas (President and COO) sold a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $182.92 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80052.0 shares of the NXST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, FITZSIMONS DENNIS J (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $176.20 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 14,277 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -30.92% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -31.20% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -7.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.